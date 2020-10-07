Toni Stevenson scored two goals to help Portland beat South Portland 4-1 Wednesday in girls’ soccer at Portland.

Eliza Stein and Ella Reagan scored one goal a piece for Portland (3-0). Caroline Lurch made five saves in goal.

Anne von Seggern scored on a penalty kick for South Portland (2-1). Goalkeeper Elise Connor had eight saves.

• Hailey Koons scored five goals, giving her 37 for her career to set a school record, as Bonny Eagle topped Gray-New Gloucester 5-2 at Standish.

Emily Jackson had three assists, Laura Libby had one assist and Jocelyn Manson finished with three saves for Bonny Eagle (1-2).

Ellie Schliechting scored in the first half for the Patriots (1-2). West Duffy added a second-half goal and goalie Ivy Abrams made five saves.

BOYS’ SOCCER: Noah Wilkinson buried the winning goal as Chop Point beat Greater Portland Christian 2-1 in double overtime.

Micah Lasalle scored 17 minutes into the first half for GPCS (1-1) on an assist from Caulin Patterson.

Josie Harrington scored the tying goal with three minutes to go in the first half for Chop Point (1-2).

