Toni Stevenson scored two goals to help Portland beat South Portland 4-1 Wednesday in girls’ soccer at Portland.
Eliza Stein and Ella Reagan scored one goal a piece for Portland (3-0). Caroline Lurch made five saves in goal.
Anne von Seggern scored on a penalty kick for South Portland (2-1). Goalkeeper Elise Connor had eight saves.
• Hailey Koons scored five goals, giving her 37 for her career to set a school record, as Bonny Eagle topped Gray-New Gloucester 5-2 at Standish.
Emily Jackson had three assists, Laura Libby had one assist and Jocelyn Manson finished with three saves for Bonny Eagle (1-2).
Ellie Schliechting scored in the first half for the Patriots (1-2). West Duffy added a second-half goal and goalie Ivy Abrams made five saves.
BOYS’ SOCCER: Noah Wilkinson buried the winning goal as Chop Point beat Greater Portland Christian 2-1 in double overtime.
Micah Lasalle scored 17 minutes into the first half for GPCS (1-1) on an assist from Caulin Patterson.
Josie Harrington scored the tying goal with three minutes to go in the first half for Chop Point (1-2).
