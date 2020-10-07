As a lifelong Mainer, 20-year educator and patient of Republican Sara Rivard, I will be voting for her for District 30 state senator.
Rivard, a doctor of chiropractic, has devoted her career to helping Mainers improve their health, and she looks at the whole person when considering wellness. I know that when she’s in Augusta as our senator, she will do the same thing – look at the entire issue and work to understand it, then figure out how we can come together to solve it.
Rivard values educating, informing and supporting her patients in making the best decisions to improve health. She is kind, intelligent, hard-working and dedicated, and I know that these qualities will serve her as well as our senator as they have for her as a small-business owner.
I am grateful as her patient and her future constituent to cast my vote for Sara Rivard for Maine Senate.
Danielle Porter
Gorham
