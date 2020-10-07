I support Democrat Anne Carney for Maine Senate in District 29.

As a representative, she sponsored bills that made health care more available for children and provided workplace accommodations for veterans and expectant mothers. Both passed with bipartisan support. Thanks to her, we have a law to eliminate foam food containers and another requiring terminal operators to clean up oil storage sites.

What challenges will the 130th Legislature face because of the coronavirus and racial disparities? The legislators who serve us must know and trust one another. They must listen to one another as they find the way forward.

Anne’s intelligence, dedication, her careful research, consideration of both sides of an issue and ability to express her opinion without rancor have earned her respect and friendship in Augusta. These qualities ensure that a vote for Anne Carney is a vote for the citizens of District 29 and for all of the communities in Maine.

Louise Sullivan

Cape Elizabeth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: