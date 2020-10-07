AUBURN — A Lewiston man was charged with murder this week in the August shooting death of a Lewiston woman in her driveway.

An Androscoggin County grand jury Tuesday handed up the indictment of Jaquille Jakeem Coleman, 26, of 37 Union St., Lewiston, on a charge of intentional or knowing murder.

Authorities said he fatally shot 19-year-old Natasha Morgan twice in the chest outside her home on Scribner Boulevard in Lewiston on Aug. 21.

Coleman fled the state after the shooting and was later arrested in Mississippi and brought back to Maine.

He is being held at Androscoggin County Jail without bail.

A bail and probable cause hearing is scheduled for Oct. 21, but may be rescheduled since his indictment, which means a grand jury found probable cause to charge him with murder. A felony case can’t proceed to trial without an indictment.

On the afternoon of Aug. 21, neighbors reported hearing three to five shots ring out in front of a home at 175 Scribner Blvd. The gunshots were followed by the scream of a woman, witnesses said.

When police and rescue crews arrived moments later, Morgan, mother of a baby girl, was found on the ground near the driveway, bleeding from two gunshot wounds.

