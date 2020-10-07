Two Connecticut men, one of them wanted on robbery charges in that state, fled from a police traffic stop in Waterville on Tuesday night and led officers on a high-speed chase across central Maine, authorities said.

By Wednesday, multiple police agencies were still searching for the men in the Richmond and Litchfield area.

Wanted are Christopher Terenc Farrow (Young), 32, and Dayshawn Middleton (also known as Day Day or Christopher Jones), 29. Farrow was described by authorities as a Black man, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and eyes, while Middleton was described as a Black man, 6 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police said there might be a woman with them — Hailey Goeltz, 26, of Connecticut — who was described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall with green eyes.

Authorities said the pursuit started in Waterville Tuesday night after city police officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle. Inside the vehicle, they discovered there was a man wanted on robbery charges from Connecticut, police said, and the men were also wanted for questioning in connection with a gunfire incident last month in Skowhegan.

The vehicle didn’t stop, though, and police chased them through Waterville and Clinton, and then into Augusta, where they reportedly left the interstate at exit 113. The chase continued to State Street and onto Western Avenue, where their speeds reached 80 mph.

Maine State Troopers joined a pursuit in Augusta when the vehicle drove back onto the interstate, heading south in the northbound lanes, at speeds that at times topped 100 mph approaching the toll booth at West Gardiner.

Authorities said they tried several times to set down spike strips to disable the vehicle, but police couldn’t get out in front of the fleeing vehicle, which at times drove in the wrong lane of traffic and forced other cars off the road.

The chase continued south from Interstate 95 onto Interstate 295, where the vehicle exited in Richmond onto Route 197 and then made a turn onto Route 201 north traveling between 80 mph and 90 mph.

There, police said, a state police trooper used a “PIT maneuver,” in which a police cruiser forces a vehicle off the road.

The suspects got out and fled into nearby woods and fields, police said. The trooper who drove them off the road was later taken by ambulance to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta for treatment of concussion symptoms and released.

A police dog was brought to the scene but couldn’t find the suspects, police said. Authorities said the suspects remain at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police asked that anyone with information on the suspects to call 911 or 207-624-7076 ext. 9.

SKOWHEGAN INCIDENT

Police were pursuing the Connecticut men because of an incident that occurred Sept. 4 on Norton Lane in Skowhegan.

Skowhegan police Chief David Bucknam said Wednesday that around 10 p.m. that day, police were called to Norton Lane, off North Avenue in Skowhegan, where gunfire was reportedly exchanged between people who lived in a home on the street and people visiting them.

“Thankfully, no one was injured,” Bucknam said Wednesday.

The visitors fled in a vehicle and Skowhegan police put out information about the vehicle and were able to identify who the visitors were. Asked if they are the same men police are pursuing today, Bucknam said, “It does appear that way, yes.”

There was a warrant out of Connecticut for one of the men who allegedly was involved in a robbery in that state, according to Bucknam.

“Detective Sergeant Kelly Hooper is investigating it on our end,” he said.

CHASE IN WATERVILLE

Meanwhile, Waterville police Chief Joseph Massey said Wednesday that his department received information earlier in the week from another law enforcement agency that someone in a rental vehicle — a gray, 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe sport utility vehicle — was wanted out of Connecticut and gave Waterville police a description of the vehicle.

“Officers last night, just before 10 p.m., noticed the vehicle driving on The Concourse,” Massey said Wednesday. “They attempted to stop the vehicle and it fled.”

The Concourse is a large parking lot in the heart of downtown Waterville.

Massey said police determined it appeared two men were in the vehicle, which then led police on a chase into Winslow, back into Waterville and a few other towns, ending up on I-95 and stopping in Richmond.

Waterville police as of Wednesday morning were working with Maine State Police on the case, and a Waterville officer was in Richmond, he said. He said Waterville police were not able to identify who was in the vehicle as it was being chased in Waterville Tuesday night. The vehicle eluded police and failed to stop for an officer, he said.

This story will be updated.

