After losing one defenseman possibly for the season and bringing back another one, the Washington Capitals could be on the verge of adding a big name in goal.

Washington re-signed Brenden Dillon to a $15.6 million, four-year contract Tuesday, an announcement that came minutes after saying Michal Kempny would miss 6 to 8 months following surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon. The Capitals have been linked to goaltender Henrik Lundqvist since he was bought out by the New York Rangers last week, and they could sign him as soon as free agency opens Friday.

“We’re looking for a backup veteran goaltender,” GM Brian MacLellan said. “He’s a really solid candidate for us.”

With 2016 Vezina Trophy and 2018 Stanley Cup winning goalie Braden Holtby likely to depart in free agency, Lundqvist looks like a strong fit for the Capitals. The 38-year-old could split action with young Ilya Samsonov and help the team he tormented for several years in the playoffs with the Rangers.

“I still love to compete,” Lundqvist tweeted Sunday. “I still love the game and I still want to WIN!”

DRAFT: Two Stanley Cup-winning players got traded, a few others got new contracts and almost 200 prospects got to – virtually – live out their dreams by having their names called on the second day of the NHL draft.

It took over six hours to complete rounds 2-7 Wednesday at the draft held online from 31 teams’ draft rooms to the league’s central registry and a TV studio in New Jersey. The draft dragged on with no need for general managers, scouts and coaches to catch a flight home, but that didn’t tamper the excitement of young players finding out where they’re going or stop the movement of established NHL players with free agency looming Friday.

Trade action heated up early with the Pittsburgh Penguins dealing goaltender Matt Murray to the Ottawa Senators and the Nashville Predators continuing to shed salary by sending center Nick Bonino to the Minnesota Wild.

Murray and Bonino became the third and fourth members of Pittsburgh’s 2016 and 2017 back-to-back championship teams to be traded this offseason. The Penguins previously traded winger Patric Hornqvist to Florida, and Chicago traded defenseman Olli Maatta to Los Angeles.

Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury could make it five after the Golden Knights committed long term to Robin Lehner. Vegas is looking to trade the 35-year-old and even sweeten the deal with a pick but has to deal with an overflowing goalie market.

Pittsburgh got a second-round pick and forward prospect Jonathan Gruden for Murray, who split time with Fleury on two Cup runs and was in net for each clincher. Murray, 26, helped the Penguins win the Cup in 2016 and 2017, but they committed to Tristan Jarry, signing him to a $10.5 million, three-year deal after his All-Star season.

The Penguins used the 52nd overall pick they got from Ottawa to select Finnish goalie Joel Blomqvist, one of hundreds of prospects who had to find out they were drafted by phone and do video interviews since they couldn’t walk on stage in Montreal.

“This wasn’t exactly what I dreamed of as a kid,” said Sam Colangelo, the Anaheim Ducks’ No. 36 pick out of Northeastern. “I dreamed of walking up on stage and walking down to get my jersey from someone there. But doing it on Zoom was incredible.”

Bonino and new Predators forward Luke Kunin will be swapping jerseys after the trade that continues the Wild’s makeover. Minnesota got second- and third-round picks (37th and 70th overall) and sent a fourth (101st) to Nashville to take on the remainder of Bonino’s contract. He’s owed $4.1 million next season, while Kunin is a restricted free agent.

Nashville also put forward Kyle Turris and defenseman Steven Santini on buyout waivers. Turris had four years and $24 million left on his contract, so he’ll count $2 million against the Predators’ cap for the next eight seasons.

The Golden Knights re-signed a surprise key player, giving Chandler Stephenson $11 million over the next four seasons, according to a person with knowledge of the move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

Columbus re-signed center Max Domi to a $10.6 million, two-year deal after acquiring him and a third-round pick from Montreal for winger Josh Anderson in the only trade of established NHL players made on Tuesday, the first day of the draft.

BRUINS: Shut out in their attempts to trade back into Tuesday night’s first round, the Bruins used their second- and third-round choices in a draft to select players who had been passed over in the 2019 draft. Mason Lohrei, a United States Hockey League defenseman, and Trevor Kuntar, who is about to start his first season at Boston College, were claimed with the No. 58 and No. 89 picks.

The Bruins were also without a fourth-round pick on Wednesday.

In the fifth round they selected high school defenseman Mason Langenbrunner (Eden Prairie, Minnestota. He is the son of Jamie Langenbrunner, the former NHLer who is currently the Bruins’ Director of Player Development. The younger Langenbrunner is committed to Harvard University for the 2021-22 season

HALL OF FAMER Guy Lafleur is facing a recurrence of lung cancer, the hospital treating him announced.

Lafleur was informed of the diagnosis during an appointment with his medical team earlier this week at the Centre hospitalier de l’Universite de Montreal.

“It’s a big blow, but I’m continuing my battle with confidence and serenity,” Lafleur, 69, said in a statement.

Dr. Mustapha Tehfe, oncologist-hematologist at the hospital, said Lafleur will begin immunotherapy and chemotherapy.

Lafleur underwent an operation on Nov. 28, 2019, to remove the upper lobe of a lung and lymph nodes. He has been closely monitored since by his medical team.

DEVILS: New Jersey tendered qualifying offers to starting goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood and four other players.

The team announced the moves, saying forwards Joey Anderson, Jesper Bratt and Nick Merkley and defenseman Colton White also got offers.

The Devils did not tender offers to forward John Hayden and defenseman Mirco Mueller, who has been part of their back line for three seasons.

All seven players were restricted free agents.

