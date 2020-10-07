HOLLIS – Frank C. Pease, 84, passed away on Oct. 3, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Residence.

He was born on May 1, 1936, in Hollis. He grew up in Buxton and after graduating from high school, Frank enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Germany and served in Vietnam. Frank served for 16 years.

He will always be remembered for his love of hunting and the outdoors. He was employed for many years at Pratt & Whitney.

He was a 32 Degree Mason.

He is survived by his siblings, Albert “Poochie” Pease of Bar Mills and Shirley Mains of Standish; and his caregiver, Tony Drew of Hollis.

A big thank you goes out to the staff of St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Residence for their care of Frank from the onset of his health decline to his passing.

Burial will be private at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery.

