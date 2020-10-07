GORHAM – Donald Parks, 70, of Gorham, passed away on Oct. 4, 2020, following a short illness.

He graduated from Westbrook High School in 1968. After graduating, Donald served in the U.S. Army. He worked for Sappi for 42 years. Surviving is his wife of 49 years, Sylvia Guimond Parks. He is also survived by his two daughters, Michele Baker and her spouse, Ryan Baker and Theresa Parks

Solecki and her spouse, Andrew Solecki II; his stepbrother- Timothy Fish and his spouse Crystal. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Michael Baker, Nicholas Baker, Andrew Solecki III and Arianna Solecki.

A private burial will be held at a later date.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Donald may be made to the

American Cancer Society

1 Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 300

Topsham, Maine 04086

