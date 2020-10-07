PORTLAND – Frederic Arnold Miller, 78, of Portland, Maine passed away unexpectedly on October 3, 2020 at his home after a long illness. He was born on November 4, 1941 in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of Alice and Harry Miller. Fred graduated from Roxbury Memorial High School, class of 1959. Years later, he continued his education and studied Journalism, Communication and Television at USM. The following year, he studied Education and received his Master’s Degree in 1995.

Fred owned and operated the classical music radio station WDCS with his wife Ruth for many years. He continued to work in radio until his passing. In addition, he founded the ad agency Dirigo Media.

Fred was a Mason and a Past Master of the Brotherhood Lodge of Portland. He taught at a number of community colleges throughout New England, taught Adult Education, and was a substitute teacher at several public schools throughout Southern Maine.

From a young age, Fred loved model trains. He spent countless hours in the garage building his model railroad collection throughout his life. His true passion, was undeniably his children, grandchildren and beloved dog, Claudette.

Fred is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ruth Miller; loving children, Sandi Haas and her husband Eddie of Tucson, Ariz., Heather MacBeth and husband Deane of Shapleigh, Maine, Michael Miller and wife Tanya of Westbrook, Maine, grandchildren, Cheyenne, Little Deane and Diera of Shapleigh; and niece, Roberta Roth and husband Ralph of Center Conway, N.H.

Due to Covid-19, there will be a graveside service at Temple Beth El Memorial Park (1 Johnson Road, Portland, Maine) on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11 a.m.

Arrangements made by Portland Jewish Funeral Home.

Guest Book