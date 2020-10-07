SACO — Hannaford Supermarkets has issued a recall in their Saco store, after a customer found metal objects in fresh pizza dough sold in the deli department.

Hannaford officials say the incident is believed to have been the result of deliberate product tampering at the store, located at 532 Main St.

Customers who bought fresh pizza dough at the Saco store between 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5 and 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 should not eat it, and may return the product to the store for a full refund, Hannaford officials said.

Saco police are investigating the incident.

“We are working with Hannaford Supermarket after they reported having found razor blades in some of the pizza dough in their deli department,” said Saco Deputy Police Chief Corey Huntress. He said he expects to have more information available as the investigation progresses.

The incident came to light after a customer — not the individual believed to be involved in the tampering — returned the product to the store, said Hannaford spokeswoman Ericka Dodge in a statement.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall said Dodge on Tuesday, when the release was issued.

