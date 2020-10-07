Ed. Note: For the complete Scarborough-Gorham girls’ soccer and Scarborough-Cheverus field hockey game stories, see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/)

The 2020 fall sports season is unlike anything we’ve seen before, with a late start, no postseason in some sports and the coronavirus overshadowing everything, but when the whistle blows and the games are played, local athletes have been able to focus on the task at hand and as always, produce memories.

The first full week of the abbreviated season is in the rear-view mirror and here’s a look back:

Boys’ soccer

Scarborough’s boys’ soccer team opened its season with successive home victories: 2-0 over Cape Elizabeth and 1-0 over Bonny Eagle. Zander Haskell and Zach Chaisson had the goals against the Capers, while Haskell tickled the twine versus the Scots. The Red Storm were at Gorham Wednesday, then go to South Portland Tuesday of next week.

South Portland evened its mark at 1-1 Saturday with a 4-1 victory at Westbrook. Joey Perron scored two goals. The Red Riots were home versus Portland in a playoff rematch Thursday and play host to Scarborough Tuesday of next week.

Cape Elizabeth’took a 1-1 record into Wednesday’s home game versus defending Class B champion Yarmouth. Last week, the Capers fell, 2-0, at Scarborough. Cape Elizabeth visits Falmouth Saturday, then welcomes Gorham Tuesday of next week.

Greater Portland Christian School hosted Chop Point Wednesday.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, two-time defending Class B state champion Cape Elizabeth took a 1-0 mark into Wednesday’s regional final rematch at Yarmouth (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story). The Capers welcome Falmouth Friday, play host to South Portland Monday, then visit Scarborough Wednesday of next week.

Scarborough, the three-time reigning Class A South champion, started with a 2-1 victory at Bonny Eagle, then settled for a 0-0 home draw versus Gorham Tuesday.

In the tie, Scarborough tried to get dynamic sophomore Ali Mokriski free, but Gorham’s defense smothered her and Rams’ goalkeeper Rachael Gross was aggressive coming out of the cage to get to through-balls before Mokriski could. Freshman Lana Djuranovic, junior Natalie Bilodeau and junior Una Djuranovic all managed first half shots for the hosts, but Gross made the saves and it was 0-0 at halftime.

In the second half, the Red Storm hoped to break the ice, but a shot from Lana Djuranovic was saved by Gross and a Mokriski rush was broken up in the box. Late in regulation, Grace Pettingill got the ball in an optimal position in the box, but her shot was blocked at the last moment by a Gorham defender and the contest went to overtime where neither team could break through.

“That’s typically how it is when we play (Gorham),” said longtime Scarborough coach Mike Farley. “In this type of game, you’ll only get a couple chances and you have to make the most of it. The strength of their team is center-back, midfield. We had to be precise with our passes. We did a better job attacking down the wing in the second half.

“We’ve lost a lot from last year. We had three All-State players. This is a whole new team. Even the older players haven’t played much at the varsity level. We’ll have growing pains. We’re nowhere near as deep as we’ve typically been. We’ll have moments we’re not perfect, so we’ll have to dodge bullets.”

The Red Storm are back in action Monday at Gorham, then they host Cape Elizabeth Wednesday of next week.

“Our schedule is really good,” Farley said. “We don’t have a postseason (this year, due to COVID restrictions), but almost every game we have is like a playoff game. We have no easy games. We have nice breaks in-between games. For us, it’s a building year anyway. We’re in the mode of getting our younger players better and sending our older players out as a winning side.”

South Portland improved to 2-0 with a 10-1 home victory over Westbrook last Friday. Evelyn Selser led the way with three goals. The Red Riots were at Portland Wednesday and visit Cape Elizabeth Monday.

Field hockey

Scarborough’s field hockey team opened its season with a hard-fought, 3-2, double-overtime home loss to Cheverus last Thursday. The Red Storm were down, 2-0, late and appeared destined for defeat, but they saved their best for last, as junior Lili Stone scored with 3:04 to go to give her team life, then again with 22 seconds remaining, improbably forcing overtime. The Stags scored in the second OT, but Scarborough discovered it has plenty of heart.

“It’s a commendable loss,’ said longtime Red Storm coach Kerry Mariello. “The girls showed fight. We’ve learned a lot of lessons even though it was a loss. We have a young team and they’ll gain momentum from this game alone. The girls are piecing it together minute by minute. They’re learning the speed and intensity. Cheverus is relentless. To know where we stand with them is a great feeling.”

Scarborough evened its record at 1-1 Tuesday with a 3-0 win at South Portland. The Red Storm visit Falmouth for a playoff rematch Friday (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story) and have a rematch at Cheverus Wednesday of next week.

South Portland earned its first win last week, 6-1, at Portland/Deering, then fell to 1-4 after losing at home to Cape Elizabeth (5-4), at Yarmouth (5-2) and at home to Scarborough (3-0). In the victory, Lucie Beaulieu scored three goals and Mary Conley added a pair. Beaulieu scored all four goals against the Capers, as the Red Riots nearly rallied from four goals down. South Portland hosts Portland Tuesday of next week.

Cape Elizabeth lost, 3-1, at Greely last Wednesday, then improved to 1-2 after a 5-4 victory at South Portland last Friday. The Capers were at Freeport Wednesday, then welcome Portland/Deering Saturday.

Cross country

In cross country action last week, Scarborough swept Westbrook at Smiling Hill Farm. The girls were led by individual champion Kyleigh Record (who posted a time of 22 minutes, 28.40 seconds). The boys’ team was paced by Zachary Barry (16:54.70).

South Portland’s boys beat Deering by a point. The Red Riots’ fastest runner was individual runner-up Jacob Ramos (15:21). The girls’ team placed second to the Rams with Rachel Kingsley coming in fourth individually (20:47).

Cape Elizabeth’s boys and girls finished second to Greely. The girls’ team produced individual champion, freshman Hadley Mahoney (21:38). The boys were led by individual runner-up Vaughn Lindenau (17:39).

Golf

Cape Elizabeth’s Sam Ludington qualified for this weekend’s state match at last week’s Western Maine Conference qualifier.

Scaborough’s team and South Portland’s Wyatt Adams and Lucas Flaherty then qualified for states at the Southwestern Maine Activities Association qualifier Monday.

The Class A state match is Friday at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro. Class B and Class C compete Saturday at Natanis.

