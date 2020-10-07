Arrests

10/4 at 11:08 p.m. Deborah Desmond, 65, of Sokokis Circle, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Gabrielle Mathieu on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

9/28 at 6:30 a.m. Rick Bradstreet, 54, of Whitehouse Crossing Road, was issued a summons on Whitehouse Crossing Road by Officer Allen Huntington on a charge of violation of bail conditions.

9/28 at 9 a.m. Ryanne Brown, 34, address not listed, was issued a summons on Lewiston Road by Officer Jose Gomez on a charge of operating after suspension.

10/1 at 4:53 a.m. Kevin Cole, 26, of Premier Lane, Lisbon, was issued a summons on Hamilton Court by Officer Matthew Bowers on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

10/4 at 7:23 a.m. Jason Blauser II, 21, of Overlook Drive, Bowdoin, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Gabrielle Mathieu on charges of operating without a license in violation of conditions/restrictions and attaching false plates.

Fire calls

9/28 at 11:49 a.m. Motor vehicle fire on Topsham Mair Fall Road.

9/28 at 12:25 p.m. Fire alarm on Governor’s Way.

9/29 at 9:05 a.m. Fire alarm on Reed Street.

9/30 at 7:17 a.m. Traffic hazard on Middlesex Road.

9/30 at 8:40 a.m. Electrical hazard on Lewiston Road.

9/30 at 8:48 a.m. Traffic hazard on Cathance Road.

9/30 at 8:49 a.m. Electrical hazard on Ivanhoe Drive.

9/30 at 9:57 a.m. Electrical hazard on Pleasant Point Road.

9/30 at 10:04 a.m. Utility problem on Hanson Drive.

9/30 at 10:19 a.m. Electrical hazard on West School House Crossing Road.

9/30 at 10:30 a.m. Property damage on Pleasant Point Road.

9/30 at 10:33 a.m. Electrical hazard on Rhoades Lane.

9/30 at 4:14 p.m. Electrical hazard on Augusta Road.

10/1 at 8:15 a.m. Electrical hazard on Jeanne Drive.

10/1 at 3:01 p.m. Electrical hazard on Rhoades Lane.

10/3 at 8:11 a.m. Fire alarm on Honey Locust Drive.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 21 calls from Sep. 28 to Oct. 4.

