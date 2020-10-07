Arrests

Jereck Blair, 25, of Mechanic Falls, on Oct. 4 on a charge of probation violation and resident failing to register vehicle after 150 days, on Main Street.

Summonses

Santino A. Giusti, 39, of Liza Harmon Drive, on Sept. 28 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Larrabee Road.

Melissa Waterman, 32, of Gorham, on Sept. 28 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Main Street.

Michael R. Vanetten, 25, of Main Street, on Sept. 28 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Main Street.

Autumn Rose Magee, 29, of Oxford, on Sept. 28 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, on Forest Street.

Luther J. Liang, 23, of Gorham, on Sept. 29 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, on Main Street.

Bryant Keifer Tschopp, 22, of Gorham, on Sept. 29 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, on Spring Street.

Abdy Nizeyimana, 38, of Scarborough, on Oct. 1 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, on Spring Street.

Melleoney Robin Knight, 52, of Old Orchard, on Oct. 1 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked and operating with a suspended registration, on Main Street.

Aaron R. Porter, 26, of South Porland, on Oct. 2 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, on Main Street.

Dane F. Campbell, 32, of Portland, on Oct. 2 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Main Street.

Kristina L. Cottle, 23, of Auburn, on Oct. 2 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violating condition of release, on Larrabee Road.

Nimoy J. Gallow, 52, of Gorham, on Oct. 3 on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation, on Cumberland Street.

Edward A. Carver, 53, of Portland, on Oct. 3 on a charge of criminal trespass, on Hannaford Drive.

Dominic R. Dibiase, 56, of Constitution Drive, on Oct. 3 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), on East Bridge Street.

Edward A. Carver, of Portland, on Oct. 3 on a charge of criminal trespass and drinking in public, on Hannaford Drive.

Edward J. Cooper III, of Sebago, on Oct. 4 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, on William B. Clarke Drive.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: