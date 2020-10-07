Arrests
Jereck Blair, 25, of Mechanic Falls, on Oct. 4 on a charge of probation violation and resident failing to register vehicle after 150 days, on Main Street.
Summonses
Santino A. Giusti, 39, of Liza Harmon Drive, on Sept. 28 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Larrabee Road.
Melissa Waterman, 32, of Gorham, on Sept. 28 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Main Street.
Michael R. Vanetten, 25, of Main Street, on Sept. 28 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Main Street.
Autumn Rose Magee, 29, of Oxford, on Sept. 28 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, on Forest Street.
Luther J. Liang, 23, of Gorham, on Sept. 29 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, on Main Street.
Bryant Keifer Tschopp, 22, of Gorham, on Sept. 29 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, on Spring Street.
Abdy Nizeyimana, 38, of Scarborough, on Oct. 1 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, on Spring Street.
Melleoney Robin Knight, 52, of Old Orchard, on Oct. 1 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked and operating with a suspended registration, on Main Street.
Aaron R. Porter, 26, of South Porland, on Oct. 2 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, on Main Street.
Dane F. Campbell, 32, of Portland, on Oct. 2 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Main Street.
Kristina L. Cottle, 23, of Auburn, on Oct. 2 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violating condition of release, on Larrabee Road.
Nimoy J. Gallow, 52, of Gorham, on Oct. 3 on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation, on Cumberland Street.
Edward A. Carver, 53, of Portland, on Oct. 3 on a charge of criminal trespass, on Hannaford Drive.
Dominic R. Dibiase, 56, of Constitution Drive, on Oct. 3 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), on East Bridge Street.
Edward A. Carver, of Portland, on Oct. 3 on a charge of criminal trespass and drinking in public, on Hannaford Drive.
Edward J. Cooper III, of Sebago, on Oct. 4 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, on William B. Clarke Drive.
