Arrests:

No arrests were reported from Sept. 29 to Oct. 5

Summonses:

10/2 at 11:06 a.m. Jennifer Rice, 36, of Portland, was issued a summons on Mitchell Road by Officer Eric Vanasse on a charge of driving an uninspected motor vehicle.

Fire calls:

Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to 14 fire calls Sept. 29 to Oct. 5

EMS:

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to nine calls Sept. 29 to Oct. 5

