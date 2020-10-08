Arrests:
No arrests were reported from Sept. 29 to Oct. 5
Summonses:
10/2 at 11:06 a.m. Jennifer Rice, 36, of Portland, was issued a summons on Mitchell Road by Officer Eric Vanasse on a charge of driving an uninspected motor vehicle.
Fire calls:
Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to 14 fire calls Sept. 29 to Oct. 5
EMS:
Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to nine calls Sept. 29 to Oct. 5
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Man killed in Washington County fire
-
South Portland Sentry
Human Rights Commission approved by city council
-
Election 2020
Trump says he will not take part in virtual debate just announced
-
Arts & Entertainment
American poet Louise Glück wins Nobel literature prize
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Golf tourney proceeds ‘a great gift’