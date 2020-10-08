Community Regional Charter School, formerly the Cornville Charter School, has closed all buildings down for two weeks after several members of the school community tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday evening, executive director Travis Works said that the Community Regional Charter School saw its first case of COVID-19 on Sunday in one of the buildings. All staff that had direct potential exposure were then tested. Following Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the building was closed for three days while officials evaluated the situation and awaited test results.

On Monday, test results showed that there was exposure in at least one of the other buildings, and the decision was made to close all buildings down for three days.

Community Regional Chater School has three separate buildings: Dimensions Academy in Cornville, Overman Academy in Skowhegan, and Creative Children’s Academy in Skowhegan.

On Tuesday, the decision was made to close all schools down for 14 days in order to provide ample time between any direct contact that leaders, parents or staff would have had with anyone who tested positive.

The charter school communicated the situation to School Administrative District 54 Superintendent Jon Moody, Kennebec County Community College, Somerset Career and Technical Center, Foster Technology Center and other institutions and agencies. A comprehensive list of names of students who had direct exposure to any positive cases was provided to Maine CDC.

SAD54 announced on Wednesday afternoon that schools district-wide would close for the remainder of the week after a student at Skowhegan Area High School tested positive for COVID-19 and because others within the school community may have come in contact with people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

SAD54 serves the towns of Canaan, Cornville, Mercer, Norridgewock, Smithfield and Skowhegan.

On Thursday, the administrative team will be meeting with epidemiologists and other CDC representatives to discuss close contacts, recommendations, testing, reopening plans, social supports, supply needs and next steps.

The system, split into the three schools in two towns, has seen a total of 12 positive cases to date. Dimension Avademy in Cornville has one presumptive positive case; the Creative Children’s Academy and the Overman Academy, both in Skowhegan, have several cases. Works did not clarify how many cases are at each school. He said that the positive cases are mainly among adults.

“(This) indicates that we have been able to keep our learners safe and limit the exposure and risk level to those learners that we serve,” Works said in his post. “In fact, the 12 positive cases are nothing short of a high number, but only 2 of those cases are learners and the rest are staff.”

All three buildings will remain closed until Oct. 16, which will allow all staff to safely return after a 10-day quarantine period.

“The situation is a good reminder that the virus can spread very easily and quickly,” Works said. “It has also shown us that our protocols and procedures have been able to limit the spread among our learners.”

