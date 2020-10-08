PARIS — Sofia Kenin entered 2020 with an 11-11 record in Grand Slam action. Never had made the quarterfinals at any clay-court tournament until this trip to Roland Garros — and lost her only tuneup match on the surface 6-0, 6-0 last month.

Look at the 21-year-old American now.

Already the owner of a major trophy from this year’s Australian Open, the No. 4-seeded Kenin moved into the French Open final by beating No. 7 Petra Kvitova 6-4, 7-5 Thursday.

Kenin will carry a 16-1 mark in Grand Slam action this season into Saturday’s championship match against Iga Swiatek of Poland.

Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, came in having won every set, too. But she hadn’t played anyone close to Kenin’s caliber.

The lefty from the Czech Republic had grabbed 77% of her service games in the tournament, but Kenin stole two of the first three. Part of it was strong returning. More of it was the manner in which Kenin was moving Kvitova around, pushing her this way and that and pinning her to the baseline with well-struck forehands and backhands.

Also working in Kenin’s favor was an ability to sense where a ball was headed and use her speed to track it down, repeatedly stretching points that seemed lost.

Eventually, that appeared to make Kvitova play as if she felt that she needed to try to do more, maybe do too much, because she would cut off points early by attempting to end them – and, too often, she would miss the mark.

By the end, Kvitova produced 31 unforced errors, to 20 for Kenin, whose shouts of “Come on!” grew louder as the end grew closer. Her intensity also came through when she chucked her red-white-and-blue racket.

This story will be updated

