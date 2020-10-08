Social media accounts

Occupation:

retired grocer

Education:

Kennebunk High School 1970 University of Southern Maine (Political Science)

Community Organizations:

Arundel Lodge #76 AF&AM

Church on The Cape (Cape Porpoise)

Kennebunkport Budget Board

National Federation of Independent Businessmen

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Attended Kennebunk school system Kindergarten thru graduation.

Married to the former Betsy Perrow (Kennebunk) 1973 , 2 Children, 2 grandchildren

Former owner of Bradbury Bros Market 1990 – 2015 (25 years)

Present owner of Goose Rocks Beach General Store 2008-present (12 years)

Legislative Award winner from Camp Waban 2017

Kennebunkport Select Board 7 years

Family status:

married to Betsy Perrow Seavey 1973 (47 years)

Years in the Legislature: 14 years 1982-1990,2004-2006,2014-2018

Committee assignments (if elected):

Taxation or Appropriations

I have served on both.

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

With sanctions of this magnitude, other policy makers should be involved in recommendations.

All aspects of our state are now solely by the CDC department. We need more balance in the sanctions.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

With businesses and individuals earning less money is not justifiable to raise taxes. If ever there was a time to reduce government spending, this is the time. Taxes can always be raised. But not now.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align to the larger goals of that party?

My own life’s experiences have always dictated how I vote on proposed legislation. The needs of my district, the individuals, their education, economics and the culture. Principal before party.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

The economic status of Maine. Too many graduates move out of Maine after High School or College.

Also we have to safeguard against an overreaction to Covid which may curtail our individual rights.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

I won’t join the fray. I have always prided myself on being a voice of reason and compromise. It’s showmanship trying to push a certain propaganda. It must come under control.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

People need to get back on their feet, both economically and psychologically. We have got to keep our citizens safe but do business as usual, the best we can.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: