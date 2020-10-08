Today marks a historic step in the repeal of cannabis prohibition, not just for Maine but also for the nation. This will mark the second state on the east coast, and the 12th in the country, to allow recreational cannabis sales. Legalizing is the culmination of generations of hard work that have brought us to this significant milestone. Let’s take the time to get this right.

At Theory Wellness, purchasing recreational cannabis is an experience and one we want to help with. Whether you order online or visit us in the store, it can be overwhelming and complicated for newcomers as we’re not like most traditional retail stores. As such, we thought it might be helpful to share a bit about the experience if you decide to make the trip today or in the future. Here are some of the most useful hints we’ve learned:

Start Low, Go Slow

Since cannabis is independently tested from third-party laboratories, you’ll know exactly what strengths and dosages your products will be. When using products, ensure you understand your tolerance and products’ effectiveness to avoid consuming too much.

Pre-Order vs. In-Store

Pre-order is the preferred method of purchase at Theory Wellness. It helps us control the number of visitors using appointment time slots in store, minimizing time in store and reducing interaction time with staff. It’s a great option if you know what you’re looking for, and if you need recommendations, just shoot us a text (207-802-0032), and someone will help you navigate your options.

What should you get?

Consider your history of cannabis usage—did you smoke it, eat it, vape it? Take the time to be thoughtful about the desired outcomes of using cannabis and what you think might be the best delivery mechanism for you. If you have questions, don’t be shy, just ask.

How do I know these products are safe?

Third parties independently test all products that are sold at recreational cannabis dispensaries in Maine. They’re screened for things like molds, heavy metals, and other contaminants that might cause adverse reactions. All products are affixed with a label that will reflect the testing information for every product you buy.

What should I bring?

All visitors will need to show a valid 21+ ID to enter. All purchases must be paid for in cash or debit. That’s it!

What else should I know?

The effects may be felt differently between consumers. Every location may be different. Products will vary. For the first few weeks, inventory may be lighter than expected, but don’t worry, more is on the way.

Please consume responsibly – it is a privilege to be able to purchase cannabis legally, and it is up to all of us to be responsible consumers.

With the emergence of recreational cannabis, there are a wide range of products to meet most consumers’ needs—wherever they are in experience level. Our team at Theory Wellness wants to ensure you have a memorable visit if you plan on coming by. We’ve provided an extensive guide to recreational cannabis products on our site if you’d like to learn more.

Until then, enjoy this historic moment. This type of milestone only happens once, and we’re proud to be a part of it.

