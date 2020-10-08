Mr. Balentine’s column last week got me thinking. Perhaps, in times of great duress, many people really do need spiritual guidance and find comfort in any sort of great overseeing power, whether mythical or not. The Greeks and the Romans were big on myths and look what happened to them. They both went broke. In the twilight of my years (83), I’ve shortened my list of myths to only two, the Tooth Fairy and the Easter Bunny. They are interdependent, in that the Bunny helps to rot out your teeth and the Fairy, for some unknown reason, has a need for the tooth. On the bright side, both are financially low-impact myths that are generally quite harmless. Thank you, Mr. Balentine.

Merrill Hall

Yarmouth

