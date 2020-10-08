There are no perfect politicians. We just have to choose the best person available.
I previously voted multiple times for Sen. Susan Collins. However, Susan Collins has been consistently supportive of the Republican Party agenda. Thus, if we vote for Susan Collins, we are voting to support an agenda that has included appeals to racism dating back to Nixon’s Southern strategy; consistent support for tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations; long-standing efforts to limit access to health care; consistent efforts to restrict voting; complete failure to come up with an alternative health plan despite promises to do so; denial of climate change and science, and persistent threats to trim and privatize Medicare and Social Security.
Those efforts are not good for the majority of people in Maine and the United States. Given that, I will not be voting for Susan Collins in the upcoming election. Please, make the same choice.
Mark Kiefner
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Kennebunk Post
Kennebunkport children’s book author to launch ‘What Police Officers Do’
-
American Journal
Bailey, Pendleton in Senate District 31 race
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Letters to the editor, Oct. 8
-
The Forecaster
Letter: Reader predicts Biden will prevail
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Letter: Senate candidate clarifies Forecaster coverage
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.