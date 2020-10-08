There are no perfect politicians. We just have to choose the best person available.

I previously voted multiple times for Sen. Susan Collins. However, Susan Collins has been consistently supportive of the Republican Party agenda. Thus, if we vote for Susan Collins, we are voting to support an agenda that has included appeals to racism dating back to Nixon’s Southern strategy; consistent support for tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations; long-standing efforts to limit access to health care; consistent efforts to restrict voting; complete failure to come up with an alternative health plan despite promises to do so; denial of climate change and science, and persistent threats to trim and privatize Medicare and Social Security.

Those efforts are not good for the majority of people in Maine and the United States. Given that, I will not be voting for Susan Collins in the upcoming election. Please, make the same choice.

Mark Kiefner

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: