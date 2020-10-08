So, you can’t stand President Trump. Don’t want to see him or hear him. Just want to vote him out!
Be careful when acting on emotions. Think about their consequences. Is it the president’s personality or their policies that you should consider? Which candidate will negatively impact your life the most?
Do you enjoy paying higher taxes, paying more for gasoline and utilities, having your daily life changed by the reality of the policies of that Green New Deal? Do you respect law and order, or do Joe Biden’s so-called “meaningful reforms” to police appeal to you? How much “transformation” of America do you really want to support?
Here is a triumvirate to consider: Biden (or Kamala Harris, since Joe will most likely not last four years), Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. Imagine how the policies of that unchecked trio will turn out to haunt you.
When you vote, don’t emote – think!
Gerald Caruso
Falmouth
