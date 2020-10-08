Every Portland voter now has the opportunity to vote for April Fournier for the at-large seat on the City Council, and I hope they will join me in doing so.

April is the kind of person I want representing me: She’s hardworking, smart, energetic, compassionate and collaborative. She’s got a wealth of professional and personal experience in business, education and social services, and as a mother of four, a longtime Portland resident, a tireless advocate and a member of the Diné (Navajo) Nation.

April brings a unique perspective to the governance of our ever-evolving 387-year-old city, with smart ideas about how to foster more equitable participation in city affairs and how to address our housing challenges, policing, approach to environment use and more.

I encourage every reader to learn more about her (visit aprilforportland.org) and to vote April Fournier for City Council.

Sarah Lawrence
Portland

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles