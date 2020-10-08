Every Portland voter now has the opportunity to vote for April Fournier for the at-large seat on the City Council, and I hope they will join me in doing so.
April is the kind of person I want representing me: She’s hardworking, smart, energetic, compassionate and collaborative. She’s got a wealth of professional and personal experience in business, education and social services, and as a mother of four, a longtime Portland resident, a tireless advocate and a member of the Diné (Navajo) Nation.
April brings a unique perspective to the governance of our ever-evolving 387-year-old city, with smart ideas about how to foster more equitable participation in city affairs and how to address our housing challenges, policing, approach to environment use and more.
I encourage every reader to learn more about her (visit aprilforportland.org) and to vote April Fournier for City Council.
Sarah Lawrence
Portland
