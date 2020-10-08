As a defense attorney who only handles court-appointed cases, it isn’t infrequent to negotiate a resolution where my indigent clients have to undergo some form of counseling.
Often, my clients don’t have a computer, internet access or even a car. When you factor the current COVID-19 situation into the equation, it creates a situation where my clients are set up to fail and deprived of the vital services they need.
Here is a simple and fairly inexpensive solution: Why not push to have webcam access in all Maine’s libraries, so individuals can hold these vital Zoom meetings with counselors and attorneys or virtually attend court proceedings?
The infrastructure is in place. Maine has libraries throughout the state, and generally within walking distance to any town or city epicenter. Webcam technology has come a long way and is fairly inexpensive. Thoughts?
Gregory LeClerc
Standish
