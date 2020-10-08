RICHMOND — Cole Alexander had two goals, and the Richmond boys soccer team earned a 3-0 victory over Class D foe Temple Academy.
Alexander added an assist, and Max Viselli had the other goal. Hunter Mason and Andrew Vachon tallied assists.
Connor Vashon made two saves for the Bobcats.
