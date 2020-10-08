Defensive end J.J. Watt and former head coach Bill O’Brien, who was fired Monday after Houston’s 0-4 start, were reportedly involved in a heated exchange during practice the week leading to the team’s Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Watt called out O’Brien on his coaching ability and the argument “began a player revolt that ended up getting (O’Brien) fired,” according to ESPN Houston radio host John Granato. That moment was when O’Brien “lost the team,” per ESPN. The exchange reportedly included an angry O’Brien voicing his frustration about the defense to defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver. O’Brien also had “separate verbal altercations with other staff members in multiple departments,” according to the Houston Chronicle.

“I’m not going to talk about what happened at practice or what conversations were had or whatever that might be,” Watt said Wednesday. “The situation is what the situation is. We have a fresh start. We had a good practice today, and we’re looking forward to Jacksonville.

“The one thing I’ll say about Bill O’Brien is he always stood up for his players,” Watt said. “… Certainly, he tried to do whatever possible to support his players and give his players the absolute best support. And I truly believe that he always did what he believed was best for this football team. So I don’t have ill will at all. But I do look forward to a fresh start.”

After Sunday’s loss, the five-time Pro Bowler was visibly frustrated, delivering curt responses to the media but said, “What we’re doing is not working. Something has to change.”

FALCONS: Atlanta activated cornerback A.J. Terrell to their active roster from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Terrell, the team’s first-round pick from Clemson in this year’s NFL draft, has missed the past two games after opening the season as a starter. He has 11 tackles in two games.

NFL teams are not permitted to disclose if a player tested positive or was in quarantine after exposure to someone who tested positive. The Falcons have not had another player placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in the past two weeks.

49ERS: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since suffering a right high ankle sprain Week 2, but that doesn’t mean he’s certain to start Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

What’s also unclear: who Coach Kyle Shanahan would start if Garoppolo can’t play, even though he already knows the answer between Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard.

“I’m going to hold that just because there is a difference between them and if Jimmy can’t go, I’d like Miami to find that out on Sunday,” Shanahan said. “I’ve decided that. We’ll get both of them reps because both of them do have to be ready in case Jimmy doesn’t go.”

Garoppolo was listed as a limited participant Wednesday and has missed two straight games. Mullens started the last two in Garoppolo’s place and struggled mightily in the recent loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

