BRUNSWICK – Francis P. Drouin, 82, passed away on Sept. 24, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at Mid-Coast Hospital.

Frank was born in Biddeford on August 28, 1938, to Rose Auclair. He proudly joined the Marines at the age of 17 and served his time in the military mostly in Brunswick where he met his wife Pauline on a blind date.

Frank enjoyed camping and going to the beach with his family. He loved to drive around aimlessly, stopping at several stores for scratch tickets and an occasional Bud!

He was an avid sports fan and loved watching games live and on television. Like a true Mainer, favorite teams were the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots.

He is survived by the love of his life, Pauline, his beautiful wife of 60 years; daughters Lisa, Michelle and Laurie; sons Dan, John, Rick and David; and a brother, Ron. He also leaves behind 14 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Frank was predeceased by his brother Louis Drouin of Winslow.

One of our fondest memories of Frank, known as Pepere to so many, was his trademark comment made at family gatherings, “None of you would be here without me. I made all of this.”

