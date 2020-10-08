PORTLAND – Margaret Rose Libby Uldall, 101, of The Woods at Canco, died Saturday, October 3, 2020. Born in Freeport, she was a daughter of Leroy and Edith Brett Libby.

She attended Freeport Schools and Maine School of Practical Nursing. Margaret worked at Maine Medical Center as an LPN for 17 years as a surgical nurse.

She was married to Herluf Victor Uldall and together they raised their children.

Margaret was predeceased by a daughter, Sharon Uldall Golberg, seven brothers and three sisters.

She is survived by a son, Bruce Uldall of Poland, three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Brooklawn Memorial Park.

To share memories of Margaret or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com

