Robert Alley Lowell 1927 – 2020 JAY, Fla. – Robert Alley Lowell was born July 24, 1927 in Phippsburg to the late Alonzo E. and Harriet Gilman Lowell. Surrounded by family Mr. Lowell was called to his Heavenly home May 19, 2020 in Jay, Fla. Robert attended Ashdale Grammar School, a single room school house that still stands today in Phippsburg. He graduated Morse High School in Bath. As a boy he would swim in Round Cove and skate on the ice pond. Robert accomplished climbing Mt. Katahdin as a young man. He always enjoyed photography. Robert graduated from the University of Maine in Orono, Maine with a degree in Electrical Engineer. He loved to travel and would do so throughout his Electrical Engineering career. Robert retired from Monsanto following 32 years of dedicated services. He spent about five years working with Evergreen as well. Robert loved going out to eat with his family and friends. He would spend his spare time with an inspiring round of golf. Robert was a member of Gull Gospel Baptist Church in Jay. Robert will be remembered for the loving husband, wonderful father, great family man and true friend he became to all. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Jean Brewer Lowell; one sister, Belle Eaton; four brothers, Everett Lowell, Loring Lowell, Willard Lowell and Gene Lowell. Left to cherish the wonderful memories of Robert will be his beloved wife, Muriel Lowell; his only daughter, Trista Lowell and husband Ernie Brooks; one niece, Gloria Gray; one nephew, Marty Eaton; one step-son, William Jean and wife Blair and their two children Landon and Lane Jean; one step-daughter, Donna Boxberger and husband Jay along with extended family members and a host of wonderful friends. The family would like to extend their warmest gratitude to Emerald Cost Hospice, Sarah, Jody, Brianna, Melinda, and Chaplain Mark for the care and compassion provided to the family during their great time of need. An extra special expression of gratitude towards Mrs. Adaline Murphy for the selfless friendship through the years. Memorials may be made in honor of Robert Alley Lowell to:The University of Maine 168 College Ave Orono, Maine, 04469 (207) 581-1865

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous