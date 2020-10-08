Cindy Soule, a fourth-grade teacher at Gerald E. Talbot Community School in Portland, is the 2021 Maine Teacher of the Year.
Soule has taught at Talbot for 20 years and was selected by the Maine Department of Education and non-profit Educate Maine from over 300 nominees. She was also one of 16 County Teachers of the Year announced earlier this year and one of three finalists for the Maine Teacher of the Year.
Soule was nominated by Brooke Teller, Portland Public Schools’ STEM coordinator, who was the 2017 Cumberland County Teacher of the Year. She holds a master’s degree in special education from the University of Southern Maine and a bachelor’s degree in social work from the University of Maine.
At Talbot, Soule serves on the school’s Leadership Team, mentors new teachers in literacy instruction, does professional development work during the school year and over the summer and participates in the Ambitious Science Teaching Book Club.
As Maine Teacher of the Year she is also a finalist for the National Teacher of the Year. Other finalists for the state award this year were Alison Babb-Brott, the 2020 Knox County Teacher of the Year and a second grade teacher at St. George School, and Heather Webster, 2020 Lincoln County Teacher of the Year and an English teacher at Medomak Valley High School.
This story will be updated.
