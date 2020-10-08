“From This Shelter” is the finespun, lovely new song from Portland musician Lisa/Liza (Liza Victoria). Released on Oct. 2, the track is from her forthcoming album “Shelter of a Song,” due out in November. The all-acoustic album was recorded in the kitchen of her studio apartment in 2019 and the early part of this year.
“From This Shelter” can be bought and downloaded at her Bandcamp page, which is where you can also pre-order the entire album.
Here’s “From This Shelter:”
