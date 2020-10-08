Arrests

10/01 at 8:15 a.m. Icesis M. Stanwood-Carpenter, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Route 1 by Officer Breagh Macaulay on a warrant.

Summonses

9/30 at 6:52 p.m. Michael R. Vanetten Jr., 25, of Windham, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Sarah Fasulo on a charge of shoplifting.

9/30 at 6:52 p.m. Jason Wotton, 27, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Sarah Fasulo on a charge of shoplifting.

10/04 at 6:52 a.m. Loren A. Lanpher, 26, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on the corner of Route 1 and Sawyer Road by Officer Jacob Murphy on a charge of failing to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days.

10/04 at 2:19 p.m. A 16-year-old Falmouth boy was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of shoplifting.

Fire calls:

9/28 at 5:54 a.m. Assist Gorham.

9/28 at 9:50 a.m. Assist Westbrook.

9/28 at 11:39 a.m. Assist Gorham.

9/28 at 2:18 p.m. Assist Gorham.

9/28 at 6:37 p.m. Fire alarm on Spurwink Road.

9/28 at 11:15 p.m. Odor investigation on Jacob Avenue.

9/29 at 9:48 a.m. Assist Gorham.

9/29 at 10:31 a.m. Assist Cape Elizabeth.

9/29 at 1:02 p.m. Assist Buxton.

9/29 at 3:26 p.m. Assist Saco.

9/30 at 5:31 a.m. Odor investigation on Ash Swamp Road.

9/30 at 7:34 a.m. Odor investigation on Gorham Road.

9/30 at 8:15 a.m. Odor investigation on Black Point Road.

9/30 at 8:37 a.m. Odor investigation on the corner of Black Point Road and Highland Avenue.

9/30 at 8:53 a.m. Odor investigation on Payne Road.

9/30 at 9:17 a.m. Odor investigation on the corner of Sunset Road and Maple Avenue.

9/30 at 9:29 a.m. Odor investigation on the corner of Hunnewell Road and Maple Avenue.

9/30 at 9:45 a.m. and 9:53 a.m. Odor investigation on Pleasant Hill Road.

9/30 at 2:13 p.m. Odor investigation on Route 1.

9/30 at 4:24 p.m. Tree hazard on Fogg Road.

9/30 at 4:44 p.m. Unattended burn on Mussey Road.

9/30 at 5:42 p.m. Wire in road on the corner of Dresser and Holmes Roads.

9/30 at 9:04 p.m. Fire alarm on Expedition Drive.

10/01 at 10:21 p.m. Fire alarm on Route 1.

10/02 at 2:14 a.m. Assist Gorham.

10/02 at 9:09 a.m. Carbon monoxide detector call on Scottow Hill Road.

10/02 at 10:33 a.m. Water flow alarm on Route 1.

10/02 at 7:43 p.m. Assist Gorham.

10/03 at 6:18 a.m. Assist Buxton.

10/03 at 11:57 a.m. Wires down on Hunnewell Road.

10/03 at 12:33 p.m. Fire alarm on Gallery Boulevard.

10/03 at 12:54 p.m. Assist Gorham.

10/03 at 2:51 p.m. Fire alarm on Snow Canning Road.

10/04 at 1:36 p.m. Assist Westbrook.

EMS:

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 50 calls from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4.

