Scott Twitchell, executive vice president of sales at Clark Insurance, has been elected to the agency’s board of directors. Twitchell is responsible for the strategic growth of the Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts markets as a member of the management team. He started his insurance career with Banknorth Insurance and eventually became part of the leadership team that grew to be TD Banknorth Insurance, TD Insurance, and most recently USI Insurance Services, before leaving to join Clark. Twitchell graduated from Bowdoin College and has attended executive MBA classes through Boston University and the University of Southern Maine.

JMG, Jobs for Maine’s Graduates, a statewide nonprofit serving 10,000 students across Maine, recently added Virginia Swain and Jon Mason to its board of directors. Swain is a professor emerita at Dartmouth College and is dedicated to helping Maine youth succeed, and is especially interested in fostering students’ skills, health, self-confidence and ambition. Mason currently serves as the vice president of human resources for General Dynamics Bath Iron Works.

Educate Maine has added three education leaders t oits board of directors. They are Amy Boles, director of the Hancock County Technical Center, a career and technical education center serving high school students in the Ellsworth area; Michael Cato, who leads information technology strategy and operations at Bowdoin College as senior vice president and chief information officer; and Ellen Halliday, superintendent of schools at RSU 29 in Aroostook County. Educate Maine’s efforts focus on ensuring college and career readiness for all Maine people, and the incoming board members bring diverse education backgrounds and experiences from all over the state that will add to its leadership group.

Sacha Kiesman was hired to a permanent position at WordLab after completing the 12-month apprenticeship program earlier this year. Kiesman graduated from University of Southern Maine with a degree in strategic communication and public relations in 2019. She has also previously worked as a communications intern for Catholic Charities Maine and as a public relations specialist for Amistad Counseling Services. At WordLab, she’ll draw upon her nonprofit experience to balance technical procedure and humanity while working with clients.

Meg McAndrew has joined Appletree School in Cape Elizabeth as an assistant teacher. McAndrew is a graduate of Plymouth State University with a degree in adventure education, honing her experiential outdoor education teaching skills as a sea kayak guide at Rippleffect on Cow Island in Casco Bay, and as an assistant teacher at Plymouth Elementary School. Exploring and utilizing the outdoors as her teaching medium, McAndrew has developed a unique and vast experience educating youth. Appletree School is a nature-based preschool emphasizing communication, a relationship-driven learning environment and exploration in an outdoor setting.

SCORE Portland has named Jonathan Trumper as its next chapter chair. SCORE is Maine’s largest business mentoring and education service, dedicated to helping any small-businessperson succeed. Trumper will coordinate community outreach, recruiting, and the chapter’s small business counseling and workshop programs. He has extensive experience as an advocate and agent for startups, prominent organizations, artists and public figures in New York, Hollywood and Silicon Valley.

BerryDunn recently welcomed Andrew Berube as senior consultant to its hospital reimbursement consulting team. Andrew will focus on cost report preparation, wage index filings, S-10 uncompensated care reporting, prospective payment mechanisms, Medicaid DSH filings, and other reimbursement issues, serving clients nationwide. BerryDunn is one of the largest accounting and consulting firms in New England, helping businesses, not-for-profits and government agencies gain control of challenges and opportunities.

WordLab has announced that Katie Krott joined the program as its newest apprentice following her work with the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce and Visit Portland. Krott, a communications graduate from University of Southern Maine, is excited to continue working with local small businesses and nonprofits. When not at work, she enjoys reading, yoga, traveling and trying out as many new restaurants in Portland as she can.

Curtis Thaxter LLC has announced that Tyler Costello has joined the firm. Tyler practices law in a wide variety of fields, including real estate and commercial law, land use and environmental matters. Prior to joining the firm, Costello served as a law clerk in Portland for two justices of the Maine Superior Court. Tyler earned his J.D. from the University of Maine School of Law, where he served as case note and comment editor for the Ocean and Coastal Law Journal.

Natalya Robbins, a financial planner at Congress Street Financial Group, has earned the Retirement Income Certified Professional designation from The American College of Financial Services. Individuals who earn an RICP designation can provide knowledgeable advice on a broad range of retirement topics including the proper use of annuities, mitigation of risks to retirement income planning, estate issues, Social Security, health insurance, housing decisions and income taxation. Robbins offers financial planning and investment advisory services through Pruco Securities LLC under the marketing name Prudential Financial Planning Services, pursuant to separate client agreement.

