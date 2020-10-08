Social media accounts

Occupation:

Self employed consulting, project management

Education:

BA-Economics, MBA Business, MCert HR Mgmt, MCert Applied Project Mgmt

Community Organizations:

Scarborough Kiwanis

St Maximillian Kolbe Knights of Columbus

Fraternal Order of Eagles Casco Aerie

Loyal Order of Moose Scarborough

Free & Accepted Mason, Calvin Prather Lodge

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Vintner, gardening, volunteering, cooking

Family status:

Happily married 23 years

Years in the Legislature: 2

Committee assignments (if elected):

Innovation, Development, Economic Advancement & Business (IDEA)

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

I believe the Governor responded with distinction and very strong leadership. The people of Maine have been resilient in protecting our communities, our families and our children every step of the way

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

The budget should be balanced with a modest use of cash reserves combined with a level-funding of services without dismantling programs and changes to certain tax policies, including sales tax.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

I think most people don’t align themselves perfectly with a political party; and we don’t need to. It’s like picking from an ala carte menu. I chose a political party that best fits my value system.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Young people (Gen Z) will inherit this state and all of its problems. The economy, climate, health care, and racial issues dominate social circle discussions; but, advancing voter rights should be #1.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Yes. This campaign cycle has heard exaggeration and lies about candidates. I will do what I’ve done for nearly two decades; tell the truth, respect those for whom I serve, and keep focused.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

Approving a post-pandemic recovery plan will take up a majority of our legislative time; while the change in the Supreme Court could (or will) impact public policy priorities for the next 10 years.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: