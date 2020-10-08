Arrests:

9/12 at 1:51 a.m. Chantra Am, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Veterans Memorial Bridge by Officer Jessica Ramsay on charges of driving without a license and failing to register a motor vehicle.

9/12 at 1:53 a.m. Brett Ingraham, 24, of Brooklyn, was arrested on Main Street by Lt. Benjamin Macisso on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol with one prior conviction and driving without a license.

9/12 at 11:31 p.m. Julie Raymond, 31, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Taylor Stroup on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

9/15 at 3:41 p.m. Nicholas O’Brien, 38, listed as a transient, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Daniel Purinton on a charge of violating conditions of release.

9/15 at 5:27 p.m. Michelle Kelley, 43, listed as a transient, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Jesse Peasley on a warrant.

9/16 at 10:51 a.m. Corey M. Swiger, 29, listed as a transient, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Brian McCarthy on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening.

9/16 at 3:28 p.m. Elizabeth Coleman, 27, listed as a transient, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on charges of robbery, assault, violating conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest.

9/16 at 11:21 p.m. John Christopher Bean, 50, listed as a transient, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Daniel Purinton on warrants.

9/17 at 2:02 a.m. William G. Littlefield, 43, listed as a transient, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of violating conditions of release.

9/17 at 2:02 a.m. Apryl K. Deschambeault, 39, listed as a transient, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Jessica Ramsay on charges of unlawful possession of drugs and violating conditions of release.

Summonses:

9/15 at 12:34 p.m. Jeremy J. Green, 37, listed as a transient, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Andrew Nelson on a charge of criminal trespass.

9/16 at 8:30 p.m. Christopher Frank, 30, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Market Street by Sgt. Kevin Sager on unlawful possession of drugs and violating conditions of release.

9/17 at 1:40 p.m. Anastasio Amelia Bazaba, 35, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Cottage Road by Officer Chris Gosling on a charge of theft by taking.

9/18 at 8:58 p.m. Noah Michael Malone, 20, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Rigby Road by Officer Jessica Ramsay on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

Fire calls/EMS:

Fire and EMS information was not available by The Forecaster’s deadline.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: