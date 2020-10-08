Stephanie Anderson is an attorney and the Republican candidate running for the Senate District 29 position. She is divorced and graduated from the University of Maine at Orono and University of Maine School of Law.

Anderson has served on a number of community organizations. She is currently serving on the Board of Bar Overseers Grievance Commission and the State Parole Board. Recent memberships include: Maine Prosecutors Association, Director and President; National District Attorney’s Association, Director; and Maine Trial Lawyers Association. Service on many councils and legislative working groups including the Pretrial Justice Reform Task Force and the Working Group on Indigent Legal Services. Supports or is a member of: Cape Elizabeth Land Trust, Animal Refuge Center of Greater Portland, National Holocaust Memorial Museum, The National World War II Museum, Salvation Army and Girl Scouts of Maine.

Anderson, who grew up in Maine, said “I love Maine and being outside all year long and enjoying the beauty and serenity that is so abundant in our State. I also love to read, especially history, making quilts and spending time with friends and family. Also active in the recovery community.

Although she has not been elected to the Legislature previously, she said she has worked with the Legislature for 28 years.

Regarding her desired committee assignments, if she were elected, Ander said, “I will serve wherever my constituency and leadership thinks I could be most helpful. I would expect that Criminal Justice and Public Safety would be one of them.”

Below are Anderson’s responses to an emailed Q&A:

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Good job with keeping COVID deaths down. Legislators and business owners should have been trusted and consulted more re reducing the economic impacts to their communities and businesses.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

We can not know now how much the economy will recover between now and January. We will have to prioritize needs over wants to make very difficult decisions and everything has to be on the table.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

The values of freedom, self-determination and personal responsibility align with my own and it’s respect for and acceptance of independent thinking will allow me to do the will of my constituents.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Their future. Training for employment that will support and nurture them, having a safe and clean environment, carrying portable health insurance, and not suffering under staggering debt.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

The political climate is a hostile environment for attracting qualified candidates and getting anything accomplished. I will not engage in it and will call it out respectfully when I encounter it.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

I will combine real life understanding and experiences with my legislative know-how to shed light on the often ignored but foreseeable consequences of legislative actions and policies.

For more information about Anderson, visit her on Facebook at Stephanie Anderson for Maine Senate or go to her website: www.Stephanieandersonforme.com

