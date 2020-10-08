York County Senior College, for those over age 50, is offering its second series of On-Line Zoom classes.

For anyone interested in joining a class, and isn’t sure how to navigate the ZOOM process, senior college staff will provide

guidance.

This series, beginning Oct. 19, offers four classes.

Great Decisions 2020, facilitated by Steve Podsiadlo. This eight-session class is designed to provide an understading of foreign policy and world affairs. The class includes a video & discussion-based analysis of current world affairs such as climate change, human trafficing and others.

Introduction to Addiction, facilitated by Jeff Goldsmith who is Board Certified in Addiction Medicine and a retired professor of Clinical Psychiatry,College of Medicine. This five-week, 90-minute class will introduce students to cultural ideas about normal use of alcohol and drugs, and where to draw the line between healthy use and unhealthy use; the scientific discoveries of addiction research; the adaptations of society and the family to the Disease of Addiction; and the risks for the elderly that can happen if they use alcohol and drugs/medication. Sixty minutes of each class will be for discussion.

Exploring Sacred Paths, facilitated by Rev. Jan Hryniewicz, who will help class members explore the fascinating variety of paths that human beings take to discover a common goal of Enlightenment, to experience a divine/human connection that guides daily living and inspires positive energy. Jan has followed a career path of Christian ministry and education and has been challenged to find common ground with other spiritual seekers. Several guest presenters will share their walks to deeper awareness of the divine/human connection during eight-session course.

Women’s Rights in Maine — Then and Now, facilitated by Anne Gass. Gass is the author of “Voting Down the Rose: Florence Brooks Whitehouse and Maine’s Fight for Womans Suffrage,” published in 2014. She is also the great-granddaughter of Florence Brooks Whitehouse. Gass will provide insight and knowledge about: Maine’s Fight for Woman Suffrage from1914-1920, Battling apathy, WWI, and a global pandemic; We Demand: A Cross Country Road Trip for Suffrage: in 1915 four suffrage activists left San Francisco bound for Washington D.C. The class will explore why did they do this and what was the result; and The Equal Rights Amendment: Why Don’t We Have It, and Why We Still Need It, women’s right are not recognized in our country’s Constitution (or in Maine’s); learn how that happened, and how and why advocates are determined to win the ratification fight once and for all.

For more information on the classes, go to the website http:/yorkcountyseniorcollege.org or call 282-4030. The registraion fee is $25 per class, forms can be printed from the website. Payment must be made by check via the mail.

