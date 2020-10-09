HIRAM — Lakyn Hink scored her 49th and 50th career goals as Sacopee Valley opened its girls’ soccer season Friday with a 2-1 win over Fryeburg Academy.

Hink tied the game with an assist from Gabby Martin, then got the winner with eight minutes remaining.

Brooke Emery scored for Fryeburg (0-1) in the first half.

CAPE ELIZABETH 4, FALMOUTH 0: The Capers (2-0) built a 3-0 halftime lead on their way to a win over the Yachtsmen (2-1) in Cape Elizabeth.

Cape got first-half goals from Caroline Gentile, Maggie Cochrane and Emily Supple, with Supple scoring on a penalty kick.

Juliet Moore added a goal in the 56th minute.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 3, MORSE 1: Natalie Farrell, Naomi Reischman and Jasmine Huntsman scored in the second half as the Panthers (2-0) pulled away from the Shipbuilders (0-3) in Yarmouth.

Farrell started the scoring six minutes into the second half. Reischman headed in a Maggie Holt corner kick in the 75th minute, and Huntsman made it 3-0 a few minutes later.

Wren Tetreault scored late in the contest for Morse.

BONNY EAGLE 6, WESTBROOK 0: Hailey Koons produced three goals for the Scots (2-1) in a win over the Blue Blazes (0-4) in Westbrook.

Sara Tracey scored the first goal, Gia Jalbert and Sydney Noble contributed second-half goals. Emma Jackson and Laura Libby each tallied an assist.

Hannah Troiano made 12 saves for Westbrook.

FIELD HOCKEY

WINDHAM 9, WESTBROOK 0: Ellie Miller recorded a hat trick, with two of her goals coming in a 3:20 span of the third quarter, and the Eagles (3-1-1) defeated the Blue Blazes (1-2) in Windham.

Shyler Fielding and Ellie Wilson each contributed two goals and an assist. Chloe McVetty also had a pair of goals, and Hannah Heanssler, Carissa O’Connell and Sarah Hare each recorded an assist.

Aria Brunner turned back 22 shots for Westbrook.

BRUNSWICK 2, EDWARD LITTLE 1: Kelsey Sullivan scored two goals, including the winner in the fourth quarter, as the Dragons (4-1) rallied past the Red Eddies (1-3) in Brunswick.

Megan Lachance started the scoring in the first quarter for Edward Little. Sullivan tied it in the second quarter.

Hanna Wentworth made nine saves for Brunswick. EL goalie Elise Syphers had 11 saves.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous