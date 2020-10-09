LAS VEGAS — Patrick Cantlay has played the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open so well that he wasn’t the least bit concerned when he was stuck in neutral Friday. Four straight birdies later, he was right up at the top again.

Cantlay made the run at the midway point of his round and got up-and-down from a bunker on the par-5 ninth to cap a 6-under 65 and be part of a five-way tie for the lead going into the weekend.

Martin Laird hit his second shot into 4 feet for eagle on his closing hole at the ninth for a 63. Peter Malnati, runner-up last week in Mississippi, made a 15-footer for eagle from the fringe on No. 9 to close out his 62.

They joined Cantlay at 14-under 128, along with Brian Harman (63) and Austin Cook (65).

U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, who opened with a 62, was one shot behind with a round that Cantlay could appreciate. Ground can be made up quickly at TPC Summerlin.

DeChambeau drove the green on the 380-yard seventh for the second straight day, and this time he converted the eagle putt. Still, he was 1 under for his round and out of the top 10 until he made birdie on the 15th hole and then hit a 367-yard drive on the par-5 16th, setting up a wedge to 10 feet for eagle. Just like that, he had a 67 and was right in the mix.

“Any time you’re near the lead in a PGA Tour event, I’m excited. There is no doubt about it,” DeChambeau said. “I definitely left some shots out there as I made a few great shots, so can’t be too displeased with that, and look forward to hitting a couple more shots better and making a few putts that I need to that I didn’t middle of the round.”

Cantlay won this tournament for his first PGA Tour title in 2017. He was runner-up to DeChambeau the following year, and lost in a playoff to Kevin Na last year.

LPGA: Sei Young Kim birdied five of the final six holes as darkness fell for a 5-under 65 and the second-round lead in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

The 27-year-old South Korean closed with a 6-under 29 on the front nine. She dropped early strokes on Nos. 11 and 12 and made her lone first-nine birdie on the par-5 16th.

Kim had a 4-under 136 total. She tied Karrie Webb (2001) and Sarah Kemp (2011) for the lowest nine-hole score in the Women’s PGA Championship.

A 10-time LPGA Tour winner, Kim is looking for her first major victory. She was runner-up at the 2015 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and tied for second at the Evian Championship in 2018.

• Nelly Korda withdrew because of back pain.

Korda, the No. 2 player in women’s golf, opened with a 1-over 71 and was four shots out of the lead. She said in an Instagram post she hoped her back would feel better Friday morning.

“Unfortunately it is not and I will now go see a specialist,” Korda said.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Matt Fitzpatrick double-bogeyed his final hole as he settled for a 7-under 65 that left him tied for the lead with Shane Lowry at the BMW PGA Championship in Virginia Water, England.

Lowry also shot a 65 to match Fitzpatrick at 12 under in the tour’s signature event.

