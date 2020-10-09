After a four-year wait, Mainers can finally buy legal marijuana for the sole purpose of getting high.
Lines were long outside some of the six stores that opened Friday, but some retailers warned that supplies were limited.
Eight retailers are now licensed to sell recreational cannabis, but a shortage of legally tagged, tested and taxed adult-use marijuana means not all of the stores opened Friday on the first day of sales, and those that did had a very limited supply and selection of products.
One of the stores that opened Friday is Theory Wellness, owned and operated by Massachusetts residents who went to Colby College. Locals have targeted them as out-of-state carpetbaggers and staged an opening day protest.
The shops that opened for business Friday were Green Cures LLC in Auburn, Northland Botanicals in Stratton, Firestorm Cultivation in Bangor, Sweet Relief Shop in Northport, and Theory Wellness and SeaWeed Co. in South Portland. Two stores have been licensed but didn’t open Friday: House of Ganja in Newry and Coastal Cannabis Co. in Damariscotta.
Retailers indicated last week that the long-awaited launch of Maine’s recreational cannabis market would likely fall short of expectations, with some shops unsure if they would even have marijuana to sell, much less the THC-infused food and drinks readily available on the state’s existing medical market.
