The body of an unidentified male was found Thursday morning at the summit of Katahdin, Baxter State Park announced Friday.

It was the second death of a hiker on Katahdin in two days, and the park reminded hikers that the mountain “is a formidable place, especially as winter approaches.”

It was not immediately clear what caused the person’s death and no further information was provided about the hiker.

The body was found at about 10 a.m. Thursday and reported through a 911 call at about 11:30 a.m., park officials said.

Park rangers were alerted and began a recovery mission with help from the Maine Army National Guard. A Maine Army National Guard UH60L Blackhawk landed atop the mountain at 3:44 p.m., and the body was transported to Caribou Pit on the Park’s southern border at 4 p.m.

Lawson Funeral Home transported the body to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta. Rangers are investigating and details will be released as they become available, park officials said.

“This is the second death of a hiker on Katahdin in as many days. On behalf of Baxter State Park staff, I extend the sincerest condolences to families of these two individuals,” Park Director Eben Sypitkowski in the news release. “The mountain is a formidable place, especially as winter approaches. I ask everyone visiting us this fall and winter to please be safe, set an early turn-around time and stick to it, and always carry sufficient food, water, and clothing. We have an outstanding professional staff here at Baxter State Park. Please feel free to reach out to us to help you plan as safe a visit as possible.”

A 75-year-old Massachusetts man died Wednesday after he got lost hiking near the top of Mount Katahdin and fell while spending the night on the mountain awaiting rescuers.

Donald MacGillis, a longtime Boston Globe editor from Pittsfield, Mass., was in critical condition when airlifted from Mount Katahdin Wednesday. He later died from his injuries, according to his son.

