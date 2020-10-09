I’m writing to say I endorse Jess Fay who is running for reelection to our state Legislature. I have known Jess for a number of years now; she’s my “garden neighbor” at the Raymond Community Garden as we work adjacent plots. She’s funny and caring and intelligent. She’s concerned about local business and the environment and knows we can balance both as we work to move forward. She’s concerned about her constituents and our economy and feels very deeply about keeping both us and the economy strong and healthy. Her work in the Legislature shows that. She’s been good for our district and will continue to be so if reelected.

Linda Pankewicz

Raymond

