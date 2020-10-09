I was somewhat disappointed that Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins has said that she will not vote to confirm the SCOTUS nominee, Amy Coney Barrett (if Barrett’s nomination is brought to the floor before Nov. 3). But I will still vote for Collins because I do not knowingly cut my nose off to spite my face.

All you other folks who may be thinking of not voting for Sen. Collins should be doing some serious thinking. She brought home not only the bacon, but she brought home the whole hog, too!

Sen. Collins’ vote for Justice Brett Kavanaugh was bold, and I understand that many people were upset with it. But it doesn’t warrant cutting your nose off to spite your face.

Neiland Campbell

Newcastle

