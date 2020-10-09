Democrat Sara Gideon made clear yet again in last week’s Presque Isle debate why she is surging ahead of Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins.
Sara’s clear messages on health care for all Mainers, support for Maine industries and climate change won the night. Collins failed again to differentiate her positions from those of Mitch McConnell and President Trump. Maine’s next senator should listen to the people first and come up with solutions that serve us and not the party line. Sara’s eight years of bipartisan successes in the State House prove she can be that senator.
Sen. Collins’ achievements of the last four years – giving tax breaks for big corporations, confirming unqualified judges and justifying anything Trump and McConnell do – don’t serve the people of this state.
I think it’s high time we had a senator who fights for us, and that person is Sara Gideon.
Seth Kroeck
Brunswick
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Scarborough Leader
Scarborough Board of Education candidates answer questions at recent forum
-
Scarborough Leader
Scarborough tax rate up about 1 percent
-
Scarborough Leader
Scarborough receives grant to help with election
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Biddeford voters to consider bond questions on Election Day
-
Scarborough Leader
Report says Downs project to provide fiscal benefit to Scarborough
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.