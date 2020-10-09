Democrat Sara Gideon made clear yet again in last week’s Presque Isle debate why she is surging ahead of Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins.

Sara’s clear messages on health care for all Mainers, support for Maine industries and climate change won the night. Collins failed again to differentiate her positions from those of Mitch McConnell and President Trump. Maine’s next senator should listen to the people first and come up with solutions that serve us and not the party line. Sara’s eight years of bipartisan successes in the State House prove she can be that senator.

Sen. Collins’ achievements of the last four years – giving tax breaks for big corporations, confirming unqualified judges and justifying anything Trump and McConnell do – don’t serve the people of this state.

I think it’s high time we had a senator who fights for us, and that person is Sara Gideon.

Seth Kroeck

Brunswick

