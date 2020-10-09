Portland’s Question E will ban non-owner-occupied short-term rentals and cause irreparable harm to the economy and affordable housing. In Maine, the state predicted to have the greatest economic fallout due to COVID, this assault on tourism is alarming.
Short-term rentals provide a safe haven for tourists that hotels cannot. Our economy needs visitors more than ever to give lifelines to shops, restaurants and other small businesses.
The notion that prohibiting short-term rentals will create affordable housing is a noble sentiment, but the truth is it will do the opposite. Hosting short-term rentals helps homeowners afford their mortgages, and renters themselves can host to offset their rent. Many hosts actually use the extra short-term rental income to reduce the rent for their long-term tenants.
Question E removes affordable housing for all these Portland residents and likely repurposes these units, not as affordable, but as high-end housing or condos that will leave the rental market entirely.
Gregory Greenman
South Portland
