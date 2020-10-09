I am writing in opposition to Question E on the Portland ballot, which would eliminate all non-owner-occupied short-term-rental units. Short-term rentals are already regulated to prevent oversaturation. The majority of units are owned and operated by individual building owners who rent out a unit, or a bedroom, in their primary residence.
As owner of a three-unit building on Munjoy Hill, I’ve allowed tenants to rent out rooms, or their entire apartment, to help offset their rent, and I rent my second bedroom in the summer when hotel rooms are either too limited or too expensive.
Beyond offsetting improvements, short-term rentals have offered guests an opportunity for a more personal visit to our city, and I’ve developed a number of friends who were once guests. Increasing restrictions will limit homeowners who are trying to leverage their property asset (or liability) and leave bedrooms vacant.
Abolishing, or extremely limiting, short-term rentals in search of affordable housing is misguided.
Brad Boehringer
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Scarborough Leader
Scarborough Board of Education candidates answer questions at recent forum
-
Scarborough Leader
Scarborough tax rate up about 1 percent
-
Scarborough Leader
Scarborough receives grant to help with election
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Biddeford voters to consider bond questions on Election Day
-
Scarborough Leader
Report says Downs project to provide fiscal benefit to Scarborough
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.