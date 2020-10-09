I am deeply moved that Joe Biden defended his son Hunter and thus all people struggling to heal from addictions. During the debate, Biden called on us as Americans to unite in compassion with action.

By contrast, I was appalled by Trump’s abusive behavior. He tried to bully his opponent, the moderator and the audience.

I am afraid for our country. This is not the person I want representing me or our country in national or international affairs. He doesn’t know how to be civil, thoughtful or informed.

Maine has many Republicans who are honest, just and compassionate people. Unfortunately, like Sen. Susan Collins, many of them have been bullied into following this sham of a leader.

Your single vote is valuable. Use it wisely.

That’s why I’m voting Democratic this year.

Marji Greenhut

Brunswick

