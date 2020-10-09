Elaine Wadsworth MacLennan 1931 – 2020 FREEPORT – Elaine Wadsworth MacLennan passed peacefully into her final sleep on August 15, 2020, just hours after a poignant last visit with her daughters, Carol MacLennan and Nancy (MacLennan) Neuhaus at Hawthorne House in Freeport, where she spent the final year of her life. Elaine is survived by her two daughters, Carol and Nancy, two sons, Steven and Bruce MacLennan; seven grandchildren, Katherine Brandt (Carol’s daughter), John and Marisa MacLennan (Steven’s son and daughter), and Angus and Jack Minamoto, and Ewan and Evan MacLennan (Bruce’s sons); and her children’s spouses, who were like daughters and sons to Elaine, Steven’s wife Mary Beth, Bruce’s wife Kanako, and Nancy’s husband Mark, who cared for Elaine alongside Nancy and Carol throughout Elaine’s later years. Elaine was our unwavering North Star, guiding us from our beginning until her end, and continues to be so even though she is gone. Her life will be celebrated in a private family gathering in lieu of a funeral, as was her wish. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick, ME Donations in her name may be made to: Resident Fund Donation Hawthorne House 6 Old County Rd. Freeport, ME 04032 Donations will be used to brighten the lives of the residents at Hawthorne House

