October is an active month for Maine Beer Company, a Freeport brewery with new releases, fundraisers and oyster and beer samplings. The motto for the company and for life is “Do what’s right,” and their approach seems to be serving them and their happy customers well.

Oct. 12 is the release of the newest batch of Wolfe’s Neck IPA in bottles and on draft at the tasting room. Wolfe’s Neck Center is the featured 1% for the Planet nonprofit partner this month. The relationship celebrates MBC’s continued support of land preservation, organic agriculture and solar energy in the region.

Oyster Thursdays continue from 5-7 p.m. each Thursday in October. Maine Oyster Company will highlight specific oysters and growers from local regions to pair with MBC beer. This will include discussions about Maine’s aquaculture community.

Oct. 23 is the latest dinner release, the brewery’s original Double India Pale Ale. The release will include bottles for curbside pickup and draft in the tasting room when they open at 11 a.m.

Oct. 26 is the second dinner release. It is the second Double India Pale Ale made by MBC and will be released in bottles and on draft when they open at 11 a.m.

Maine Beer Company is located at 525 U.S. Route 1, 221-5711. They are open outside and inside the tasting room following CDC guidelines.

Harvest on the Harbor food and drink festival has been canceled this month and is scheduled for Nov. 4-7, 2021. The five days of activities include the Maine Lobster Chef of the Year competition, weekend marketplace, oyster fests and artisanal samplings. The festivities attract visitors locally and from other states, but the pandemic precluded the events this year. harvestontheharbor.com.

The Muddy Rudder in Yarmouth celebrates the opening of its new Muddy Market, a retail store attached to the restaurant with prepared meals that change daily, fresh meats and seafood, locally crafted jams, sauces and logo products. The hours are the same as the restaurant: 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday; 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; closed Monday and Tuesday. 1335 U.S. Route 1, 846-3082

Zestea opened in Freeport on Oct. 3 and features small-batch baked goods, hot and cold coffees and teas, and Maine-made gifts. 32 Main St. (corner of Main and Grove), 891-0548.

Oct. 16

The South Freeport Church offers Ocktoberfest Suppah to Go to be picked up at the church from 5-7 p.m. Dinner includes local pork bratwurst or plant-based bratwurst, sauerkraut, German potato salad, German cucumber salad and Maine apple crisp. Dinners will be packaged and ready to eat for $18. Tickets are available through Oct. 14 at eventbrite.com. 98 South Freeport Road, 232-6977.

