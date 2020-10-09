BIDDEFORD — The Seeds of Hope Neighborhood Center in Biddeford provides assistance for those looking for a job.

The center’s Digital Literacy and Employment Center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.., and appointments are available by calling 571-9601 and asking for Oumu or email [email protected]

Some of the services include: Applying for disability, snap, & unemployment; Enrolling in digital literacy webinars held by the National Digital Equity Center; Curating a resume and cover letter; Gaining interview coaching and prep experience; and “Shopping” for professional clothing.

In addition, Seeds of Hope is holiding a hiring event on Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. for a field install position at Northeast Firestopping Solutions. The event will include a brief presentation about the company, an overview of the field installer role and responsibilities, and on-the-spot interviews. Those interested in the position should register for an interview.

For regular updates on services and job opportunities visit Seeds of Hope’s Facebook page @seedsofhopebiddeford and join a Facebook group focused on employment @sowingseedsforsuccess.

The Seeds of Hope Neighborhood Center is a multi-service, nonprofit serving Biddeford, Saco, Old Orchard Beach and surrounding communities. Located at 35 South St. in Biddeford, our free services include: continental breakfast and lunch, new & gently-used clothes and household goods, and a Digital Literacy & Employment Center.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: