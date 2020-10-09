HOCKEY

The Maine Mariners will start their 2020-21 ECHL season on Jan. 15, pending approval of state and local officials to allow games and fans at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, the team announced Friday.

The ECHL will have a split-season format in which 13 teams will play a 72-game schedule starting on Dec. 11. The Mariners and other teams in the Northern Division will play 62 games, including 31 home games. League standings and playoff seedings will be based on winning percentage.

“Due to the current indoor capacity restrictions in the state of Maine, as well as similar challenges faced by each of our divisional opponents, we concluded a January 15 start was the most realistic possibility,” said Danny Briere, the Mariners vice president of operations, in a press release.

The Mariners said season ticket holders who paid for a 36-game home schedule will be reached by an account executive to discuss options.

NHL: Henrik Lundqvist is joining a team he tormented in the playoffs for years and Braden Holtby is leaving the franchise he led to the Stanley Cup as several prominent goaltenders switched teams on the first day of free agency.

Lundqvist, the former Rangers goalie, will continue his pursuit of the Cup with the Washington Capitals after signing a $1.5 million, one-year deal. He’ll split duties in net with 23-year-old goalie of the future Ilya Samsonov, filling the void left by Holtby, who signed an $8.6 million, two-year deal with the Vancouver Canucks.

Jacob Markstrom left the Canucks to sign a $36 million, six-year contract with the Calgary Flames, and Cam Talbot left the Flames to sign an $11 million, three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild.

In other moves:

• Tampa Bay defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk agreed to a three-year deal with the Anaheim Ducks worth $11.7 million.

• Veteran center Paul Stastny is returning to the Winnipeg Jets after a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights, who received defenseman Carl Dahlstrom and a conditional 2022 fourth-round draft pick.

• The Detroit Red Wings agreed to a one-year $1 million deal with 33-year-old winger Bobby Ryan.

• Veteran forward Wayne Simmonds reached a one-year $1.5 million deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

• The Rangers agreed to sign defenseman Jack Johnson, who had the final three years of his contract bought out by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

• The Blackhawks agreed to sign rookie of the year finalist Dominik Kubalik to a two-year, $7.4 million contract extension, and also signed goalie Malcolm Subban to a two-year, $1.7 million contract.

• The Senators and newly acquired goalie Matt Murray agreed to two-year, $25 million deal.

SKIING

FIS OFFICIAL FIRED: The International Ski Federation removed its top administrator from her job Friday, citing a “complete loss of confidence.”

Sarah Lewis, an expected candidate in the FIS presidential election postponed to June, had been secretary general of skiing’s governing body for 20 years. She’s a former British Alpine racer.

FIS announced the decision by its ruling council in a terse statement that gave no further details.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Wichita State is conducting an internal investigation into allegations that Coach Gregg Marshall mistreated players, the school and Marshall have confirmed.

CYCLING

PARIS-ROUBAIX: The iconic one-day race was canceled as COVID-19 infections rise in northern France.

Organizers said the decision to call off the rescheduled men’s and women’s races on Oct. 25 followed public authorities placing the Lille city area “on maximum alert.”

The 118th edition of the springtime classic race that rattles riders over long stretches of cobbled paths and roads had been postponed from April 12 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

